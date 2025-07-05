Left Menu

Aakash Educational Services Accuses EY of Conflict of Interest

Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) accuses consultancy firm EY of conflict of interest and misconduct for advising rivals while deeply involved in AESL's financial operations, including a proposed merger with Byju's brand owner. AESL is pursuing further legal action against EY for unethical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:59 IST
Aakash Educational Services Accuses EY of Conflict of Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal confrontation, Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) has issued a legal notice to renowned consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY), accusing it of conflict of interest and professional misconduct. According to AESL, EY has been involved in AESL's financial operations since 2021, including a proposed merger with Think & Learn Private Ltd, owners of the Byju's brand.

The dispute escalated as AESL uncovered that EY allegedly acted as the 'exclusive financial advisor and official result validators' for AESL's competitor, Allen Career Institute. This dual role has raised serious concerns within AESL, leading to multiple legal notices being served to EY, challenging their integrity and alleging concealment of vital transaction documents.

With accusations of unethical conduct mounting, AESL is contemplating further civil and criminal proceedings against EY. The allegations are compounded by a related legal battle involving Byju's founders, who have also initiated legal action against EY following whistleblower revelations implicating EY's involvement with US-based GLAS Trust, which has filed an insolvency case against Byju's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025