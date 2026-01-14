Legal Tussle Over Political Consultancy Firm's Data

In an ongoing legal confrontation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the Supreme Court's intervention concerning searches conducted at the premises of a political consultancy firm run by director Pratik Jain. The ED's request for adjournment of proceedings in the Calcutta High Court has sparked a debate.

Advocating for the Trinamool Congress, counsel Menaka Guruswamy has emphasized that the party's primary aim is to safeguard its data. The political landscape has been further complicated by the involvement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Representing the ED, SV Raju argued that once the matter is before the Supreme Court, concurrently addressing it in a high court would be inappropriate. This has led to counterarguments from the Chief Minister's legal representatives, who challenge the ED's adjournment plea.

