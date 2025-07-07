Left Menu

A New Limb of Hope: Gazan Child Rides Again

Sidra Al Bordeeni, an eight-year-old girl in a Jordanian refugee camp, regained her mobility with a prosthetic arm after losing her limb in Gaza. The prosthetic was created by Bioniks, a Pakistani company, offering affordable and remote accessible solutions for children in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 07:32 IST
Sidra Al Bordeeni, an eight-year-old girl residing in a Jordanian refugee camp, has resumed her childhood joys, such as riding a bicycle, thanks to a prosthetic arm. The child lost her limb in a missile strike in Gaza a year ago, but with the new prosthesis, she now relishes her renewed freedom.

Her prosthetic arm was designed by Bioniks, a Karachi-based firm specializing in affordable custom prosthetics using remote technology. CEO Anas Niaz emphasized the company's mission to extend their services to children in conflict zones globally, with Sidra's arm being their inaugural overseas delivery.

With Gaza facing severe health service incapacities, Bioniks offers a lifeline, providing much-needed accessibility and functionality for children in areas with limited medical resources. The company's goal is to alleviate children's struggles by providing them with tools to overcome daily hurdles amid ongoing adversity.

