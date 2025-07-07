Mizoram Students Demand Action Against Unqualified Teachers
Hundreds of students in Mizoram protested for the removal of unqualified part-time teachers. Organized by the Mizo Students’ Union, the rally called for immediate action, leading the government to commit to dismissing these educators within five days after their show-cause notice period ends.
Hundreds of students in Mizoram took to the streets on Monday, demanding the immediate dismissal of part-time teachers who have allegedly been serving without requisite qualifications for up to 17 years in various colleges.
The protest, organized by the Mizo Students' Union, one of the largest student bodies in the state, stretched from Vanapa Hall to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in Zarkawt, covering a 2km distance. The students urged the government to remove unqualified assistant professors to safeguard the academic futures of students.
State officials revealed that show-cause notices had been issued, granting the implicated educators a 15-day window to respond. In response, the government pledged to terminate these individuals within five days following the deadline. Meanwhile, State Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana clarified that the current administration has adhered to qualification standards for recent recruitments.
