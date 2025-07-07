School Scandal: Principal and Warden Arrested in Gujarat

In a shocking incident from Gujarat's Junagadh district, police have arrested the principal and hostel warden of a private boarding school near Bhesan town. The duo is accused of sexually abusing two minor students residing in the school's hostel, authorities reported on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hitesh Dhandhalya identified the accused as Keval Lakhnotra, the principal of New Alpha School, and Hiren Joshi, the hostel warden. They have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The arrest followed allegations from parents and an investigation by the District Education Officer, Lataben Upadhyay, who confirmed the abuse of the two students after a campus visit with local authorities. Both accused have been dismissed from their positions by the school's trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)