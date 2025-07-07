Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds School Pairing Decision: No Violation of Article 21A

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed challenges against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to pair schools with fewer than 50 students, underscoring the obligation to provide accessible education. The petitioners argued this violated children's education rights, while the government maintained it adhered to regulations for improving educational quality.

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's order to pair primary and upper primary schools with fewer than 50 students with nearby institutions. The court emphasized that no child should be deprived of education due to this action.

Petitioners argued the decision violates Article 21A of the Constitution, which assures education rights for children aged six to 14. They suggested the government should enhance school standards instead of pairing schools.

The state defended its decision, clarifying it was within legal bounds and intended to improve educational quality. The court found the pairing move aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, supporting accessible education for all children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

