Left Menu

Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting Unites 2.3 Crore in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government orchestrated a massive parent-teacher meeting involving over 2 crore participants in one day. The initiative, driven by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, marked a significant event in the state, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu actively engaging with attendees in direct discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST
Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting Unites 2.3 Crore in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented event, the Andhra Pradesh government organized a massive parent-teacher meeting on Thursday, bringing together over 2 crore people across the state.

The initiative, led by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, aimed to foster engagement among students, teachers, parents, school management committees, and various stakeholders.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu actively participated in the event at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu, engaging directly with students, parents, and educators.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025