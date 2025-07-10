Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting Unites 2.3 Crore in Andhra Pradesh

In an unprecedented event, the Andhra Pradesh government organized a massive parent-teacher meeting on Thursday, bringing together over 2 crore people across the state.

The initiative, led by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, aimed to foster engagement among students, teachers, parents, school management committees, and various stakeholders.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu actively participated in the event at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu, engaging directly with students, parents, and educators.