Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting Unites 2.3 Crore in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government orchestrated a massive parent-teacher meeting involving over 2 crore participants in one day. The initiative, driven by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, marked a significant event in the state, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu actively engaging with attendees in direct discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented event, the Andhra Pradesh government organized a massive parent-teacher meeting on Thursday, bringing together over 2 crore people across the state.
The initiative, led by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, aimed to foster engagement among students, teachers, parents, school management committees, and various stakeholders.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu actively participated in the event at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu, engaging directly with students, parents, and educators.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Education: The Role of AI in Modern Classrooms
SRM Tech and SRMIST Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Mobility Education
VP Jagdeep Dhankar's Eventful Nainital Visit: Celebrations, Education, and Tributes
Coking Coal Production Decline: Challenges and Government Initiatives
Awal Madaan: Revolutionizing Spoken English Education Honored with Power Educator Award 2025