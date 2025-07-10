Bridging the AI Diversity Gap: The Case of Maya De Los Santos
AI is increasingly crucial, but it lacks diversity, with women and minorities underrepresented. Maya De Los Santos, an Afro-Latina, aims to balance representation by pursuing a career in this field. Her journey highlights the need for inclusive AI development to prevent bias and ensure equitable technology use.
In a field where diversity is scarce, Afro-Latina Maya De Los Santos is making strides. Despite women composing just 26% of the AI workforce, Maya seeks a path in artificial intelligence to counter inherent biases, which disproportionately affect marginalized groups.
According to experts, AI's built-in biases stem from its creators' limited viewpoints, adversely impacting decisions in hiring, finance, and law enforcement. With 80% of tenured AI faculty positions globally held by men, the need for diversity becomes even more crucial.
Initiatives like AI4ALL, which supported Maya among other students, are pivotal in nurturing inclusive AI careers. Yet, as diversity programs face government scrutiny, advocates worry about the potential setbacks to civil rights and technological equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties Pioneers Inclusion in Real Estate with Pride Internship
BJP Leaders Call for Inclusion of Emergency Period in School Curriculum
Uttar Pradesh's Campaign for Financial Inclusion: Leaving No One Behind
Sitharaman Reviews PSBs’ Performance, Charts Strategy for Growth and Inclusion
Supreme Showdown: Faith vs. Inclusion in Maryland Schools