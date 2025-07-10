Bridging the AI Diversity Gap: The Case of Maya De Los Santos

In a field where diversity is scarce, Afro-Latina Maya De Los Santos is making strides. Despite women composing just 26% of the AI workforce, Maya seeks a path in artificial intelligence to counter inherent biases, which disproportionately affect marginalized groups.

According to experts, AI's built-in biases stem from its creators' limited viewpoints, adversely impacting decisions in hiring, finance, and law enforcement. With 80% of tenured AI faculty positions globally held by men, the need for diversity becomes even more crucial.

Initiatives like AI4ALL, which supported Maya among other students, are pivotal in nurturing inclusive AI careers. Yet, as diversity programs face government scrutiny, advocates worry about the potential setbacks to civil rights and technological equality.

