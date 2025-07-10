Left Menu

Bridging the AI Diversity Gap: The Case of Maya De Los Santos

AI is increasingly crucial, but it lacks diversity, with women and minorities underrepresented. Maya De Los Santos, an Afro-Latina, aims to balance representation by pursuing a career in this field. Her journey highlights the need for inclusive AI development to prevent bias and ensure equitable technology use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:40 IST
In a field where diversity is scarce, Afro-Latina Maya De Los Santos is making strides. Despite women composing just 26% of the AI workforce, Maya seeks a path in artificial intelligence to counter inherent biases, which disproportionately affect marginalized groups.

According to experts, AI's built-in biases stem from its creators' limited viewpoints, adversely impacting decisions in hiring, finance, and law enforcement. With 80% of tenured AI faculty positions globally held by men, the need for diversity becomes even more crucial.

Initiatives like AI4ALL, which supported Maya among other students, are pivotal in nurturing inclusive AI careers. Yet, as diversity programs face government scrutiny, advocates worry about the potential setbacks to civil rights and technological equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

