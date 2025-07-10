Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: New IITTM Campus in Maharashtra

Efforts are underway to establish a new campus for the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The initiative, highlighted by former Union minister Bhagwat Karad, aims to bolster education in tourism management, with industry experts advocating for enhanced government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:51 IST
Expanding Horizons: New IITTM Campus in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new chapter in tourism education is set to unfold in Maharashtra with the proposed establishment of an Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Former Union minister Bhagwat Karad announced the plan, aiming to extend educational opportunities in sustainable tourism management.

Currently, the IITTM operates autonomously under the Union Ministry of Tourism, focusing on education, training, research, and consultancy for tourism and travel sectors. With only seven centers nationwide, this move seeks to fill a notable gap in Maharashtra, enhancing the state's role in tourism education.

During the Tourist Guides Federation of India's 26th annual convention, stakeholders such as TGFI national coordinator Ajay Singh and Indian Association of Tour Operators president Ravi Gosain, emphasized the critical need for government support, including insurance for guides. They urged guides to innovate and leverage social media for broader engagement, underscoring their role as the country's soft diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025