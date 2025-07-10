Expanding Horizons: New IITTM Campus in Maharashtra
Efforts are underway to establish a new campus for the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The initiative, highlighted by former Union minister Bhagwat Karad, aims to bolster education in tourism management, with industry experts advocating for enhanced government support.
A new chapter in tourism education is set to unfold in Maharashtra with the proposed establishment of an Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Former Union minister Bhagwat Karad announced the plan, aiming to extend educational opportunities in sustainable tourism management.
Currently, the IITTM operates autonomously under the Union Ministry of Tourism, focusing on education, training, research, and consultancy for tourism and travel sectors. With only seven centers nationwide, this move seeks to fill a notable gap in Maharashtra, enhancing the state's role in tourism education.
During the Tourist Guides Federation of India's 26th annual convention, stakeholders such as TGFI national coordinator Ajay Singh and Indian Association of Tour Operators president Ravi Gosain, emphasized the critical need for government support, including insurance for guides. They urged guides to innovate and leverage social media for broader engagement, underscoring their role as the country's soft diplomats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
