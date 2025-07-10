Madhya Pradesh's Education Revolution: Empowering Future Generations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that quality, employment-oriented education is vital for a country's strength and progress, addressing an audience at a Guru Purnima event on Thursday.

During the event at Kamla Nehru Sandipani School in Bhopal, Yadav inaugurated a new, fully-equipped school building and underlined how India has historically shared its wealth of knowledge with the world.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Yadav reiterated the state government's commitment to providing excellent educational facilities. He announced significant support, including a funding boost of Rs 5 lakh to select schools, free bicycles for students, and acknowledgment of educators' pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)