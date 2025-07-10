Outrage in Thane Over Invasive School Practices: Arrests and Inquiry Follow

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, the principal of a private school and four others were arrested after girl students were reportedly made to strip to determine if they were menstruating. The revelation has incited widespread outrage among parents, prompting a significant investigation by local authorities.

The incident, which occurred at a school in Shahapur, came to light following the discovery of bloodstains in the toilet. Parents voiced their anger, demanding action against the school's management and teachers. Thane Zilla Parishad District Education Office has initiated an inquiry under the Block Education Officer's supervision.

Facing intense scrutiny, the school principal was dismissed following the unsavory event. The broader legal implications have seen cases filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act sections, with five arrests made. As the educational community reels from the incident, discussions continue on safeguarding student welfare and preventing similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)