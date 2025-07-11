Empowering the Deaf: Enhancing English Literacy Through Indian Sign Language

A two-day national workshop focused on enhancing English literacy among deaf students using Indian Sign Language concluded in New Delhi on Friday. The event, organized by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), gathered educators, experts, and policymakers to share best practices in bilingual education.

Inaugurated on July 10 by Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the workshop emphasized the importance of Indian Sign Language as the first language of deaf individuals. This approach, according to Aggarwal, supports their cognitive and academic development.

Aggarwal underlined the potential for English language skills to create career opportunities and help integrate the deaf community into mainstream society. He also advocated for the use of technology to augment literacy efforts. The sessions were designed to arm educators with tools to support deaf learners in mastering English while respecting the significance of ISL.

(With inputs from agencies.)