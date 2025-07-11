Left Menu

Empowering the Deaf: Enhancing English Literacy Through Indian Sign Language

A national workshop in New Delhi aimed to enhance English literacy for deaf students using Indian Sign Language. Organized by the ISLRTC, the event gathered educators and policymakers to discuss bilingual education. Rajesh Aggarwal, a key speaker, highlighted ISL's role in cognitive development and career opportunities for deaf individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day national workshop focused on enhancing English literacy among deaf students using Indian Sign Language concluded in New Delhi on Friday. The event, organized by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), gathered educators, experts, and policymakers to share best practices in bilingual education.

Inaugurated on July 10 by Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the workshop emphasized the importance of Indian Sign Language as the first language of deaf individuals. This approach, according to Aggarwal, supports their cognitive and academic development.

Aggarwal underlined the potential for English language skills to create career opportunities and help integrate the deaf community into mainstream society. He also advocated for the use of technology to augment literacy efforts. The sessions were designed to arm educators with tools to support deaf learners in mastering English while respecting the significance of ISL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

