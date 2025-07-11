Left Menu

Karnataka Language Mandate: Court Challenges Compulsory Kannada in Schools

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state to respond to a PIL challenging the mandatory Kannada instruction in CBSE and CISCE schools. The petition argues this mandate infringes on students' rights and teachers' livelihoods, questioning the legality of related legislative provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:48 IST
Karnataka Language Mandate: Court Challenges Compulsory Kannada in Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has instructed the state government to submit its objections within three weeks concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the compulsory Kannada language instruction in CBSE and CISCE-affiliated schools across the state.

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi delivered the order while addressing a PIL filed in 2023 by Somashekar C and others. These are parents whose children study in non-state board schools.

The petitioners question the constitutional validity of the legislative provisions that mandate Kannada teaching, claiming it infringes on students' rights and affects teachers who specialize in other languages. Despite a pending case for two years, they indicate the state's objections are yet to be filed.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025