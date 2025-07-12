Left Menu

Tensions Surge at Kerala University: Vice-Chancellor Faces Uproar

Kerala University's Vice-Chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal, accuses the ruling CPI(M) student and youth organizations of threatening violence. Conflicts erupted following the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar after cancelling a private event attended by Governor Arlekar. Kunnummal alleges institutional collapse due to political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:49 IST
Tensions Surge at Kerala University: Vice-Chancellor Faces Uproar
Vice-Chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala University is engulfed in a storm of controversy as Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has alleged he faces threats of physical assault from student and youth factions of the ruling CPI(M). The tensions were sparked by the Vice-Chancellor's suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, following a contentious cancellation of a private event at the Senate Hall featuring Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Kunnummal claims the university is experiencing a breakdown of law and order, with 'hooligans' allegedly attempting to dominate its operations using aggressive tactics. He expressed concern that the current chaos could detrimentally impact students, leading him to avoid campus visits to prevent further escalation.

The situation worsened as SFI activists vociferously protested against Kunnummal's actions. Despite numerous threats and unrest, the Vice-Chancellor continues to execute university operations remotely, asserting that the balance of power shifts depending on the Syndicate's meetings, leaving him as the administrative head otherwise.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025