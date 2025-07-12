Tensions Surge at Kerala University: Vice-Chancellor Faces Uproar

Kerala University is engulfed in a storm of controversy as Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has alleged he faces threats of physical assault from student and youth factions of the ruling CPI(M). The tensions were sparked by the Vice-Chancellor's suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, following a contentious cancellation of a private event at the Senate Hall featuring Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Kunnummal claims the university is experiencing a breakdown of law and order, with 'hooligans' allegedly attempting to dominate its operations using aggressive tactics. He expressed concern that the current chaos could detrimentally impact students, leading him to avoid campus visits to prevent further escalation.

The situation worsened as SFI activists vociferously protested against Kunnummal's actions. Despite numerous threats and unrest, the Vice-Chancellor continues to execute university operations remotely, asserting that the balance of power shifts depending on the Syndicate's meetings, leaving him as the administrative head otherwise.