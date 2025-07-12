Left Menu

Kerala Minister Calls Out Controversial School Rituals

Minister V Sivankutty has criticized two CBSE schools in Kerala for a ritual where students wash teachers' feet, calling it undemocratic and degrading. He emphasized education should promote scientific awareness. The government is investigating the incident, with calls for action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:52 IST
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, expressed strong disapproval of the ritual involving students washing the feet of retired teachers at two CBSE schools. He described the act as degrading and contrary to democratic principles.

The schools under scrutiny are managed by Bharatheeya Vidyanikethan, and the ritual took place during Guru Purnima celebrations. Sivankutty announced that explanations would be demanded from the school administrations, with the Director of Public Instructions tasked to investigate.

The incident, reported by media outlets, has sparked outrage, with the Students' Federation of India labeling it an attempt to impose outdated caste systems. Officials are considering serious consequences for practices that undermine educational goals.

