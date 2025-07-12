Left Menu

Future-Proofing MBAs: Insights from Disha 2025 Roundtable at IIM Kashipur

IIM Kashipur hosted 'Disha 2025,' a roundtable with business leaders, focusing on the evolving skills needed for MBAs in modern workplaces. The event emphasized strategic agility, digital fluency, and emotional intelligence as core competencies. It showcased insights and strategies for preparing students for future professional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:33 IST
Future-Proofing MBAs: Insights from Disha 2025 Roundtable at IIM Kashipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted 'Disha 2025,' an influential roundtable bringing together India's top business leaders. The annual conference focused on the theme 'Future-Proof Skills: What the Modern Workplace Demands from MBAs,' stimulating dialogue on bridging the gap between current skillsets and future corporate demands.

Representatives from major firms such as Barclays, Deloitte India, and Wipro highlighted the need for strategic agility, digital fluency, and emotional intelligence among MBA graduates. Discussions emphasized learning adaptability, technological literacy, and the evolving paradigm of management education.

Speakers insisted on integrating experiential learning, design thinking, and an entrepreneurial mindset into educational curriculums. The event marked IIM Kashipur as a pivotal player in nurturing future-ready professionals, aligning academic frameworks with real-time business expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025