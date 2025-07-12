Future-Proofing MBAs: Insights from Disha 2025 Roundtable at IIM Kashipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted 'Disha 2025,' an influential roundtable bringing together India's top business leaders. The annual conference focused on the theme 'Future-Proof Skills: What the Modern Workplace Demands from MBAs,' stimulating dialogue on bridging the gap between current skillsets and future corporate demands.

Representatives from major firms such as Barclays, Deloitte India, and Wipro highlighted the need for strategic agility, digital fluency, and emotional intelligence among MBA graduates. Discussions emphasized learning adaptability, technological literacy, and the evolving paradigm of management education.

Speakers insisted on integrating experiential learning, design thinking, and an entrepreneurial mindset into educational curriculums. The event marked IIM Kashipur as a pivotal player in nurturing future-ready professionals, aligning academic frameworks with real-time business expectations.

