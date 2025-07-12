Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Criticizes Coaching Centres as 'Black Holes' for Talent

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized coaching centres at the Indian Institute of Information Technology's convocation in Kota, calling them 'black holes' and 'poaching centres' for talent. He urged for a shift from coaching hubs to genuine education centers and lauded the National Education Policy for reforming post-colonial education systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:52 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sharply criticized the burgeoning network of coaching centres during his keynote speech at the Indian Institute of Information Technology's convocation in Kota. Describing them as 'poaching centres' and 'black holes' for talent, he urged civil societies and public representatives to address this challenge actively.

Dhankhar emphasized the need to transform Kota from a coaching hub to a genuine center of education, stating that the proliferation of coaching institutes across the country risks stifling students' creativity and critical thinking. He argued that a student's knowledge and problem-solving abilities should define them, not their grades.

The Vice President expressed confidence in the National Education Policy to rescue students from a colonial-era education system, and encouraged graduates to become job creators rather than job seekers. The event also saw speeches from Governor Haribhau Bagde, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

