Exam Scandal: Collector's Actions Ignite Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events at a college exam centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava, was caught on camera slapping a student multiple times. The incident, intended to disrupt a mass cheating operation, has ignited a heated controversy.

The video, which has been circulating widely on social media, shows Shrivastava interrogating the student, Rohit Rathore, during an exam. Rathore, who was later barred from the exam, claims innocence, stating that he went to the toilet and returned to find his paper missing.

The situation has escalated, with calls for Shrivastava's conduct to be investigated. The Samajwadi Party's Yash Bhartiya has demanded accountability, pointing to past allegations of misconduct against the collector, further fuel for the public outcry surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)