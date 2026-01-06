Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Insensitive Remarks in Delhi Assembly

In the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, BJP MLAs confronted Leader of Opposition Atishi over alleged insensitive remarks made against Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tension boiled over during a session commemorating the 350th anniversary of the Guru's martyrdom.

While the BJP demanded an apology, the opposition AAP insisted the remarks were fabricated and that the issue of air pollution, not disparaging comments, should be discussed.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed outrage, labeling any disrespect during the discussion as a sin. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta promised to review the video footage, considering a possible censure motion.