Medical Students Advocate for Reform and Medicaid Funding Debate Heats Up

South Korean medical students have decided to return to their academic institutions after staging a walkout last year. The protest was against a government proposal to increase medical school admissions, which they argue could affect education quality. Students are calling for necessary reforms to normalize academic schedules.

The Korean Medical Association has echoed these calls, urging the government to restore the academic calendar and improve training conditions for future doctors. The association's push highlights a significant drive towards better education for medical professionals.

In the United States, a federal judge has upheld her decision to prevent the Trump administration from discontinuing Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood after a new provision was introduced in a tax and spending bill, sparking continued debate over healthcare funding policies.