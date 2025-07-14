Left Menu

Headmaster Found Drunk in Classroom: A Wake-Up Call for School Accountability

A headmaster in Maharashtra's Jalna district was found drunk in a classroom, prompting police action. Students were left unattended, and the case highlights issues of school accountability. This follows a similar incident in June involving a teacher found drunk during school hours.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:26 IST
A troubling incident has surfaced in Maharashtra's Jalna district where the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school was discovered inebriated on the classroom floor, according to local police reports.

The headmaster, identified as Damu Bhimrao Rojekar, was spotted in this compromising state on Friday at the ZP school in Takli village, Bhokardan tehsil, by former sarpanch Baliram Gavande. During this time, many students were left unsupervised and were seen playing outside.

Following the discovery, Block Education Officer SB Newhar called in assistant sub-inspector Bhaskar Jadhav. A blood alcohol test confirmed Rojekar's drunken state, leading to criminal charges. Notably, this incident echoes a similar case from June 20, where a teacher in Gadegavan village of Jafrabad tehsil was found intoxicated during school hours, resulting in suspension after a video went viral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

