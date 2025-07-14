Governor Demands Accountability in Student Self-Immolation Incident

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called for a detailed report from the state government following a distressing incident involving a college student who attempted self-immolation. The 20-year-old, a student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, took this extreme step after allegedly facing sexual harassment from a teacher.

In response, Governor Kambhampati engaged with Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to ensure measures are taken to address and resolve the situation. The governor's intervention followed a request from Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik. The state has taken decisive actions, including suspending the college principal and arresting the accused teacher.

Governor Kambhampati emphasized the importance of student safety and mental well-being, urging authorities to act with empathy and responsibility. He has also been in contact with AIIMS Bhubaneswar for updates on the student's health as specialist support from AIIMS Delhi has been mobilized.