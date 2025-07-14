Left Menu

Governor Demands Accountability in Student Self-Immolation Incident

Odisha's Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, has sought a comprehensive report on a tragic student self-immolation case on a college campus. The incident, fueled by alleged sexual harassment, prompted swift action including arrests and suspensions. Authorities are urged to prioritize student safety and mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:10 IST
Governor Demands Accountability in Student Self-Immolation Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called for a detailed report from the state government following a distressing incident involving a college student who attempted self-immolation. The 20-year-old, a student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, took this extreme step after allegedly facing sexual harassment from a teacher.

In response, Governor Kambhampati engaged with Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to ensure measures are taken to address and resolve the situation. The governor's intervention followed a request from Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik. The state has taken decisive actions, including suspending the college principal and arresting the accused teacher.

Governor Kambhampati emphasized the importance of student safety and mental well-being, urging authorities to act with empathy and responsibility. He has also been in contact with AIIMS Bhubaneswar for updates on the student's health as specialist support from AIIMS Delhi has been mobilized.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025