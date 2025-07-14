Schools in Delhi Targeted by Hoax Bomb Threats
On Monday morning, three schools in Delhi came under siege by hoax bomb threats, causing a swift security response. Two CRPF schools and a Navy children's school were targeted through emailed threats, prompting emergency evacuations.
Authorities declared the threats as hoaxes after extensive investigations. Security personnel, along with local police and bomb disposal units, conducted rigorous checks of the premises, ultimately finding nothing suspicious.
These incidents are part of a troubling trend of false threats against educational institutions, leading the Directorate of Education to introduce stringent procedures to enhance school safety and security.
