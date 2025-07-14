IIM Bangalore Unveils Two New Undergraduate Programs
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore launches two new four-year undergraduate programs: BSc Honours in Economics and Data Sciences. The courses integrate economics, data science, and business education and begin in 2026. Admissions start with a national test and offer financial aid options to students.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has announced the launch of two innovative undergraduate programs. The BSc Honours in Economics and BSc Honours in Data Sciences are set to begin in August 2026 under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Designed within the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP), these full-time, four-year residential programs aim to engage young learners. Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIMB, emphasized the importance of familiarizing students with emerging markets, equipping them with varied analytical and ethical perspectives towards economics, data science, and business.
Applications for the programs will open in September 2025, and candidates will be selected through a national exam followed by an interview. Priced at Rs 8.5 lakh per annum, the programs include financial aid options to support deserving students.
