Tragedy and Accountability: Odisha Student Dies After Harassment Ordeal

A college student from Odisha, who reportedly set herself on fire following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, has tragically passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The incident, which led to the student's death, has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

The victim, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, suffered 95% burns after taking the drastic step due to perceived inaction against the accused professor. Despite being transferred for advanced treatment, her life could not be saved.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the student's death and assured that those responsible would be held accountable under the law. President Droupadi Murmu, attending an event at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, also visited the hospital to inquire about the case, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.