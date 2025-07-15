Tripura to appoint 1,615 teachers in govt-run schools: Minister

The Tripura government will recruit 1,615 graduate and post-graduate teachers to address the shortage of academic staff in government-run schools, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh recruits, 915 teachers will be post-graduates for Class-11 and Class-12, he said.

"The council of ministers in its meeting held today cleared the proposal for filling up 915 post-graduate teachers and 700 graduate teachers (Class-9 and Class-10) to address the shortage of teaching personnel," Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told a press conference here.

He said the Teachers' Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) will appoint the post-graduate teachers, and 700 graduate teachers will be hired through the existing recruitment process of the secondary education department.

Chowdhury said the cabinet also approved a proposal seeking recruitment to 37 posts of different categories, including professors, associate professors, and deputy registrar of the Tripura Law University.

