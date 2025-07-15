Left Menu

Tripura to appoint 1,615 teachers in govt-run schools: Minister

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:01 IST
Tripura to appoint 1,615 teachers in govt-run schools: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government will recruit 1,615 graduate and post-graduate teachers to address the shortage of academic staff in government-run schools, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh recruits, 915 teachers will be post-graduates for Class-11 and Class-12, he said.

"The council of ministers in its meeting held today cleared the proposal for filling up 915 post-graduate teachers and 700 graduate teachers (Class-9 and Class-10) to address the shortage of teaching personnel," Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told a press conference here.

He said the Teachers' Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) will appoint the post-graduate teachers, and 700 graduate teachers will be hired through the existing recruitment process of the secondary education department.

Chowdhury said the cabinet also approved a proposal seeking recruitment to 37 posts of different categories, including professors, associate professors, and deputy registrar of the Tripura Law University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025