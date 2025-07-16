Delhi Schools on Edge Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes

In Delhi, four private schools faced evacuation following a bomb threat received via email on Wednesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities responded swiftly to ensure safety.

This incident marks the third consecutive day of bomb threats targeting educational institutions in the capital, previously deemed hoaxes.

Early morning alerts were received for St Thomas School, Vasant Valley School, Mother International, and Richmond Global School. Despite extensive searches by police and bomb disposal squads, nothing suspicious has been found. All nine threats received have so far proven unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)