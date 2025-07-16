Delhi Schools on Edge Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes
A bomb threat via email caused panic in four Delhi private schools, leading to evacuations. This marked the third day of such threats, all hoaxes so far. Multiple schools received threats, prompting safety measures and thorough searches by authorities, with no suspicious findings reported yet.
16-07-2025
In Delhi, four private schools faced evacuation following a bomb threat received via email on Wednesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities responded swiftly to ensure safety.
This incident marks the third consecutive day of bomb threats targeting educational institutions in the capital, previously deemed hoaxes.
Early morning alerts were received for St Thomas School, Vasant Valley School, Mother International, and Richmond Global School. Despite extensive searches by police and bomb disposal squads, nothing suspicious has been found. All nine threats received have so far proven unfounded.
