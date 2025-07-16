Empowering Villages: Free AI Training for India's Entrepreneurs

In a significant move to boost digital literacy, the Indian government announced free artificial intelligence training for over 5.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) managing Common Service Centres, as stated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the CSC SPV, Vaishnaw elaborated that the training would occur under the IndiaAI Mission, aiming to educate 10 lakh individuals nationwide. He emphasized the priority given to these entrepreneurs to enhance their operational efficiency and service delivery.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada highlighted the challenges faced by VLEs, including requests for the integration of state-run service centers with the CSCs to increase income and the allocation of Aadhaar-related work. Vaishnaw assured that a review of these proposals and potential state collaborations is underway.