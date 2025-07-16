Left Menu

Education vs. Liquor: UP Government Under Fire for School Closures

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of harming underprivileged children's future by closing schools and opening liquor shops. Singh highlights the gap in education investment and warns of statewide protests if the closures continue. The UP government cites reforms for school mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has leveled serious accusations against the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming it is endangering the future of underprivileged children by shutting down numerous government schools while opening liquor shops.

Leading a protest march in the state, Singh criticized the government for closing 27,000 schools and opening 27,308 liquor shops, suggesting this reflects an 'anti-education mindset.' He further alleged that the government's actions betray the dreams of Dr. B R Ambedkar and violate the Right to Education Act.

Singh revealed significant vacancies in teaching positions across UP schools and criticized the state for its lower-than-average student expenditure on education. While the UP government aims to pair low-enrollment schools to boost infrastructure as per the National Education Policy 2020, Singh warned of a statewide protest if the closures persist.

