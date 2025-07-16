EU Proposes Ambitious 2 Trillion Euro Budget to Embrace New Era

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, unveiled a groundbreaking proposal for a 2 trillion euro budget for the European Union, set for the years 2028 through 2034.

This budget signals a strategic shift towards updating funding allocation, notably enhancing the budget for migration and border management threefold and doubling the Horizon research fund. Additionally, 35% is earmarked for climate and biodiversity efforts.

To implement this robust financial blueprint, unanimous consent from all 27 EU member countries and the European Parliament is imperative. The proposal is closely aligned with the rule of law and strives to maintain steady contributions from member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)