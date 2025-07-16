Left Menu

EU Proposes Ambitious 2 Trillion Euro Budget to Embrace New Era

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduces a proposed 2 trillion euro EU budget for 2028-2034, aiming to address emerging challenges. The plan emphasizes funds for migration, research, and climate, adhering to the rule of law. All 27 member states and the European Parliament's approval are required.

Updated: 16-07-2025 20:33 IST
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, unveiled a groundbreaking proposal for a 2 trillion euro budget for the European Union, set for the years 2028 through 2034.

This budget signals a strategic shift towards updating funding allocation, notably enhancing the budget for migration and border management threefold and doubling the Horizon research fund. Additionally, 35% is earmarked for climate and biodiversity efforts.

To implement this robust financial blueprint, unanimous consent from all 27 EU member countries and the European Parliament is imperative. The proposal is closely aligned with the rule of law and strives to maintain steady contributions from member states.

