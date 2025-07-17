Left Menu

Odisha Strengthens Protections for Women in Schools Amid Tragedy

Following the tragic death of a Balasore college student, the Odisha government has directed district education officers to enhance safety measures for women and students. Key initiatives include the enforcement of anti-harassment laws, gender equity programs, and prominent display of helpline numbers to prevent future incidents.

Updated: 17-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:04 IST
In response to the outcry following a student's death at a Balasore college, the Odisha government has mandated district education officers to strengthen protections for women and students. The directive aims to encompass educational institutions across the state.

School and Mass Education Secretary Shalini Pandit emphasized the need for implementing the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, directing officers to ensure the formulation of Internal Complaints Committees. The focus is on maintaining compliance throughout all educational establishments.

Pandit also urged for the adoption of the Barnali gender equity program, aiming to foster positive gender attitudes while eradicating gender-based violence. Additionally, helpline numbers must be displayed prominently. This initiative seeks to create safer environments for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

