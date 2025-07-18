Jammu and Kashmir: Emerging Hub of Education and Innovation

Jammu and Kashmir is evolving into a significant hub for education and innovation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared on Friday. His remarks emphasize the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu's orientation program, Sinha underscored the crucial role of upcoming business leaders in fostering inclusive growth and societal change. He commended IIM-Jammu's contributions to Jammu and Kashmir's educational sector.

Sinha also inaugurated the Tejas Sports Complex, symbolizing IIM's commitment to holistic student development. He highlighted the dynamic shift technology is inducing in business practices, urging students to leverage innovation to improve both economic conditions and the quality of life nationwide.