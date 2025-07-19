Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Girls Take Charge as District Leaders

Two students in Assam's Jorhat district served as district leaders for a day after winning an essay competition aimed at encouraging young girls to become involved in governance. The initiative is part of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program, offering a unique glimpse into district administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:58 IST
In a remarkable initiative in Assam's Jorhat district, two young girl students took on the roles of district commissioner (DC) and additional deputy commissioner (ADC) for a day. This unique experience was part of a broader effort to engage young females in governance through the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program.

The winners of an essay competition, titled 'One day as district commissioner,' were given this remarkable opportunity. The contest, targeting girls aged 14-25, encouraged participants to envision their role in local governance. Postgraduate student Geetashree Sharma and class 9 student Sanshita Baruah emerged victorious and stepped into these high-responsibility roles for a day.

Their day included participation in a video conference with the Chief Secretary and overseeing various tasks of the district commissioner's office. Both students lauded the experience as a rare educational opportunity, providing them with critical insights into governance and administration, fueling their aspirations to aim high in future endeavors.

