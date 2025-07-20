Left Menu

Inspiring Firsts: Onge Tribe Students Break Educational Barriers

Nine students from the Onge tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have successfully cleared the CBSE Class 10 board exams. They have now embarked on senior secondary education. This milestone reflects the resilience and potential of the PVTG community, with the students aspiring for diverse future careers.

Updated: 20-07-2025 15:55 IST
Nine students from the Onge tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, achieved a significant educational breakthrough by passing the CBSE Class 10 board exams. The group, which includes five girls and four boys, has been admitted to Class 11 in the Arts stream at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Dugong Creek, Little Andaman.

The achievement marks the first time Onge students have reached this level of education. Prakash Tirkey, a local school teacher, praised the students for their determination and aspirations to integrate into mainstream society and seek employment opportunities. The students include Alagae, Kokoi, Mukesh, Palith, Sonia, Bolling, Gitae, Otikalai, and Suma, each expressing different ambitions for future careers.

Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Tribal Welfare Department, Satyendra Singh Dursawat, highlighted the role of visionary leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), in achieving this milestone. Comprehensive support, including specialized classroom environments and necessary provisions, has been provided to aid the students' transition.

