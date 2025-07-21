Harvard vs. Trump: The Battle Over Federal Grants

On Monday, Harvard University will urge a federal judge to compel the U.S. government to restore $2.5 billion in federal grants canceled by the Trump administration. The court showdown in Boston is a pivotal moment in the escalating dispute between Harvard and the White House.

The administration's actions arose after Harvard rejected demands for changes in governance and admissions. The school's refusal prompted the administration to cut off funding, putting research projects at risk. The conflict underscores the Trump administration's campaign to leverage federal funding for university reforms.

Harvard, claiming compliance with protecting Jewish students, argues that the administration overreaches, infringing on constitutional rights. While Trump is optimistic for a future settlement, Harvard stands firm against federal regulation of its intra-campus intellectual dynamics. The case sheds light on broader controversies surrounding academic freedom and federal oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)