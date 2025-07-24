The Innovation Story: Three-Time Champions in Robotics

In a landmark achievement for Indian STEM education, The Innovation Story (TIS) has bagged an unparalleled third successive triumph at the FTC Asia Pacific Open Championship 2025 in Sydney, Australia. This win underscores TIS's leadership in school-level robotics and AI education across India.

This year, Team Kryptonite 28078 from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, mentored by TIS, secured the highest tournament score and an undefeated playoff record, clinching the Innovate Award for their extraordinary engineering and innovative thinking. "This is the result of immersive mentorship and faith in each student's potential," stated Meenal Majumdar, Founder of TIS.

The Innovation Story's curriculum, created alongside MIT, Stanford, and Harvard, equips students with essential skills for the future workforce, offering collaborations with institutions like IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore. TIS not only trains students for competitions but also shapes them into confident innovators and changemakers.

