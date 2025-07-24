Left Menu

The Unfulfilled Promise: Student Union Elections in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met university students concerned about delayed student union elections. Gehlot, supporting the students, noted past interruptions during BJP governance and cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a recent cause for delays. Despite a decision to restart elections in 2022, they remain pending under the current BJP government.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:13 IST
The Unfulfilled Promise: Student Union Elections in Rajasthan
University students in Rajasthan met with former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, voicing their concerns over the delay in student union elections across the state.

Gehlot, who extended his support, highlighted that such elections were previously suspended during the BJP's 2003-08 term but were reinstated in 2010 by a Congress-led government.

The elections were again halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a resolution to restart in 2022. However, as Gehlot pointed out, under the current BJP rule post-December 2023, they're yet to be resumed.

