Symbiosis University Unveils iFactory Network Lab, Emphasizing Skill-Based Education

Indore's Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences celebrated its 2025 Induction Ceremony alongside the grand opening of the iFactory Network Lab. This initiative aims to boost skill-based education and digital manufacturing, aligning with India's Industry 4.0 vision, while offering practical training and fostering employment among students.

Updated: 25-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, hosted a significant event for Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS) as it celebrated its Induction Ceremony 2025, concurrently inaugurating the iFactory Network Lab. The ceremony marked a pivotal step in embracing skill-based education and digital manufacturing, resonating with the larger vision for Industry 4.0 in India.

In attendance were several notable figures, including Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Hon'ble Minister for Urban Development, and executives from various industries. The state-of-the-art lab was unveiled as part of a national initiative under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aimed at facilitating a digitally empowered manufacturing sector.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, highlighted the unique vision of the university, emphasizing practical skills over theoretical knowledge. The initiative, inspired by the German dual-education model, promises to equip students with real-world experiences, enhancing their employability in a technology-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

