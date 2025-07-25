Symbiosis University Unveils iFactory Network Lab, Emphasizing Skill-Based Education
Indore's Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences celebrated its 2025 Induction Ceremony alongside the grand opening of the iFactory Network Lab. This initiative aims to boost skill-based education and digital manufacturing, aligning with India's Industry 4.0 vision, while offering practical training and fostering employment among students.
- Country:
- India
Indore, Madhya Pradesh, hosted a significant event for Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS) as it celebrated its Induction Ceremony 2025, concurrently inaugurating the iFactory Network Lab. The ceremony marked a pivotal step in embracing skill-based education and digital manufacturing, resonating with the larger vision for Industry 4.0 in India.
In attendance were several notable figures, including Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Hon'ble Minister for Urban Development, and executives from various industries. The state-of-the-art lab was unveiled as part of a national initiative under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aimed at facilitating a digitally empowered manufacturing sector.
Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, highlighted the unique vision of the university, emphasizing practical skills over theoretical knowledge. The initiative, inspired by the German dual-education model, promises to equip students with real-world experiences, enhancing their employability in a technology-driven economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Minister's Pothole Remark Sparks Controversy
Bodies of woman, her two children found in well in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district: Police.
Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Addresses Pothole Controversy and Infrastructure Plans
Madhya Pradesh's Education Revolution: Empowering Future Generations
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Unified Payment Card for Transit