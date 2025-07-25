Symbiosis University Unveils iFactory Network Lab, Emphasizing Skill-Based Education

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, hosted a significant event for Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS) as it celebrated its Induction Ceremony 2025, concurrently inaugurating the iFactory Network Lab. The ceremony marked a pivotal step in embracing skill-based education and digital manufacturing, resonating with the larger vision for Industry 4.0 in India.

In attendance were several notable figures, including Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Hon'ble Minister for Urban Development, and executives from various industries. The state-of-the-art lab was unveiled as part of a national initiative under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aimed at facilitating a digitally empowered manufacturing sector.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, highlighted the unique vision of the university, emphasizing practical skills over theoretical knowledge. The initiative, inspired by the German dual-education model, promises to equip students with real-world experiences, enhancing their employability in a technology-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)