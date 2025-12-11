Tragic Demise of Tiger Cubs in Madhya Pradesh
Two nine-month-old tiger cubs were found dead in the Duburi range of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Officials suspect an attack by another tiger as the cause. The cubs belonged to tigress T-60. Further investigations are ongoing with forensic examinations to determine the exact cause of death.
In a tragic discovery, two tiger cubs were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Sanjay Tiger Reserve, located in Sidhi district, an official confirmed on Thursday.
The remains of the cubs, both approximately nine months old, were located in the Duburi range. Officials suspect the cubs, identified as the offspring of tigress T-60, may have fallen victim to an attack by another tiger. The incident is thought to have occurred overnight between December 10 and 11.
Following a thorough search with the assistance of a dog squad, no suspicious evidence was uncovered. A team of veterinarians conducted post-mortem examinations, and samples were sent for forensic analysis. The case is being handled in compliance with National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols, ensuring accurate conclusions are drawn about the incident.
