Left Menu

Two medicos drown at waterfall in Odisha

The two students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research VIMSAR, Burla, were identified as Monica Meena, a native of Rajasthan, and Sandeep Puri from New Delhi, an officer said.According to Jujomura Police Station inspector-in-charge Sanjay Rout, a group of six students had gone to the popular waterfall site for an outing, and the two were swept away in a flash flood in the stream due to a sudden downpour on the hilltop.Other students of the group and several tourists immediately alerted the fire service and police personnel there.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:24 IST
Two medicos drown at waterfall in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Two final-year MBBS students of a college drowned at the Deojharan waterfall in Odisha's Sambalpur district after a flash flood in the stream swept them away on Saturday, police said. The two students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, were identified as Monica Meena, a native of Rajasthan, and Sandeep Puri from New Delhi, an officer said.

According to Jujomura Police Station inspector-in-charge Sanjay Rout, a group of six students had gone to the popular waterfall site for an outing, and the two were swept away in a flash flood in the stream due to a sudden downpour on the hilltop.

Other students of the group and several tourists immediately alerted the fire service and police personnel there. Rescue teams arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies, the police said.

The police registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that a team from the institute visited the waterfall site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025