Reimagining India's Education: A Call for Change

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated for an education system rooted in Indian philosophy to spur national development. Addressing delegates at the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas' 'Chintan Baithak', Bhagwat emphasized the need for realistic and deep Indian-centric educational reform to counter colonial influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:04 IST
Reimagining India's Education: A Call for Change
In a call to transform India's education system, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asserted the necessity for a framework modeled on Indian philosophy. Speaking at the 'Chintan Baithak' organized by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bhagwat emphasized the drawbacks of a colonial-influenced system.

Bhagwat highlighted the need for an education approach that is 'deep, realistic and completely Indian-based'. This approach, he explained, should empower workers to excel in their fields and serve as role models to foster societal growth.

Atul Kothari, the National General Secretary of the organization, reinforced this sentiment, pointing to India's scientific achievements and urging educational reform to address social and environmental challenges. The upcoming 'Gyan Sabha' conference is expected to further explore these themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

