Kerala Minister Defends Educational Secularism Against RSS Influence

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized plans for a conference in Kochi organized by a group linked to RSS, accusing it of trying to saffronise the education sector. The minister called for public resistance and emphasized maintaining secularism in education, condemning political interference by groups like RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:56 IST
Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty launched a severe critique against a higher education conference in Kochi, organized by a RSS-affiliated group. He implored society to resist what he described as attempts to infuse the education system with saffronized ideologies.

Minister Sivankutty declared the Kerala government's staunch opposition to any efforts disguising saffronisation under the veneer of the National Education Policy implementation. He addressed the 'Gyan Sabha' conference in Kochi, noting that ideological or political incursions into education are unacceptable.

Highlighting concerns over several institutional leaders participating in the event led by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sivankutty emphasized the necessity for educational independence. The government remains committed to preserving secular and constitutional values in the state's education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

