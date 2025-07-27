Kerala Minister Defends Educational Secularism Against RSS Influence

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty launched a severe critique against a higher education conference in Kochi, organized by a RSS-affiliated group. He implored society to resist what he described as attempts to infuse the education system with saffronized ideologies.

Minister Sivankutty declared the Kerala government's staunch opposition to any efforts disguising saffronisation under the veneer of the National Education Policy implementation. He addressed the 'Gyan Sabha' conference in Kochi, noting that ideological or political incursions into education are unacceptable.

Highlighting concerns over several institutional leaders participating in the event led by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sivankutty emphasized the necessity for educational independence. The government remains committed to preserving secular and constitutional values in the state's education sector.

