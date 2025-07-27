Left Menu

Telugu Language Expansion: Andhra Pradesh CM's Vision for Singapore Schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged for Telugu to be taught in Singapore schools and inaugurated a CXO Club. His initiative aims to harness the expertise of Telugu-origin executives globally. Naidu's visit focuses on attracting investments and enhancing connections with the Telugu diaspora in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for Telugu to be introduced as a second language in Singapore schools, highlighting the cultural and educational value it would bring to the city-state's diverse linguistic landscape.

During his official visit aimed at fostering investment and strengthening diaspora relationships, Naidu inaugurated a CXO Club, targeting the expertise and potential of Telugu-origin chief executives of multinational enterprises worldwide.

The event saw the participation of Telugu entrepreneurs, company representatives, and professionals from across Southeast Asia, emphasizing the economic contributions and the push for a greater presence of the Telugu community in Singapore's educational realm.

