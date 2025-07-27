Telugu Language Expansion: Andhra Pradesh CM's Vision for Singapore Schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for Telugu to be introduced as a second language in Singapore schools, highlighting the cultural and educational value it would bring to the city-state's diverse linguistic landscape.

During his official visit aimed at fostering investment and strengthening diaspora relationships, Naidu inaugurated a CXO Club, targeting the expertise and potential of Telugu-origin chief executives of multinational enterprises worldwide.

The event saw the participation of Telugu entrepreneurs, company representatives, and professionals from across Southeast Asia, emphasizing the economic contributions and the push for a greater presence of the Telugu community in Singapore's educational realm.