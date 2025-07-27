Left Menu

Teamwork Triumphs: Haryana's Smooth Sailing in CET Exam Execution

The Common Eligibility Test in Haryana was conducted smoothly over the weekend with over 13 lakh candidates attending. Security and logistical measures were robust, with efforts coordinated by local authorities and partnerships from social groups ensuring a seamless examination experience.

CET examination Image Credit: AI
On Sunday, Haryana saw the successful conclusion of the Common Eligibility Test (CET), conducted over two days with steadfast security arrangements. The exam, essential for 'Group C' post recruitment, witnessed more than 13 lakh candidates, with attendance surpassing 90 percent. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission spearheaded operations across 22 districts and Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was actively involved in the preparations, applauded the collective efforts of officials and volunteers. Efficient transportation, additional services, and thorough monitoring ensured candidates faced minimal issues. Special provisions were made even for physically challenged individuals, while volunteers ensured refreshments for all.

Innovative technologies, like AI-assisted camera monitoring, aided in maintaining transparency. Authorities were commended for swift crisis management, such as assisting candidates who arrived at incorrect centers. This coordinated endeavor underscores Haryana's capability in managing large-scale examinations seamlessly.

