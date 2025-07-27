Rajasthan Implements Urgent Safety Measures After School Building Tragedy
Following the tragic collapse of a school building in Jhalawar, killing seven children, Rajasthan's government initiates measures to enhance the structural safety of schools. These include surveys to identify vulnerable buildings, AI monitoring, and securing financial resources. Private schools and infrastructure will also undergo stringent safety checks.
In response to the recent collapse of a school building in Jhalawar district, which resulted in the tragic death of seven children, the Rajasthan government has announced a series of urgent safety initiatives. These measures aim to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of school infrastructure across the state.
School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar declared that a Rs 150 crore proposal under the disaster management fund has been set up to repair schools identified as structurally vulnerable. This decision follows an emergency meeting with officials, underlining the state's commitment to revamp school safety, particularly in areas prone to monsoon-related risks.
A comprehensive survey will be conducted to pinpoint structurally unsafe buildings, which will be demolished and replaced with temporary solutions. Furthermore, a GIS-based application will be created for monitoring purposes, alongside integrating AI tools for assessing building safety. Private schools and related facilities will also be scrutinized for compliance with safety standards.
