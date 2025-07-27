Left Menu

Rajasthan Implements Urgent Safety Measures After School Building Tragedy

Following the tragic collapse of a school building in Jhalawar, killing seven children, Rajasthan's government initiates measures to enhance the structural safety of schools. These include surveys to identify vulnerable buildings, AI monitoring, and securing financial resources. Private schools and infrastructure will also undergo stringent safety checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:52 IST
Rajasthan Implements Urgent Safety Measures After School Building Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent collapse of a school building in Jhalawar district, which resulted in the tragic death of seven children, the Rajasthan government has announced a series of urgent safety initiatives. These measures aim to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of school infrastructure across the state.

School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar declared that a Rs 150 crore proposal under the disaster management fund has been set up to repair schools identified as structurally vulnerable. This decision follows an emergency meeting with officials, underlining the state's commitment to revamp school safety, particularly in areas prone to monsoon-related risks.

A comprehensive survey will be conducted to pinpoint structurally unsafe buildings, which will be demolished and replaced with temporary solutions. Furthermore, a GIS-based application will be created for monitoring purposes, alongside integrating AI tools for assessing building safety. Private schools and related facilities will also be scrutinized for compliance with safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025