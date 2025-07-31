Left Menu

Lenskart Co-Founder's Degree Controversy: Delhi University Challenges IPO Claims

Delhi University clarified that it hasn't received a formal request from Lenskart co-founder Sumeet Kapahi for his B.Com degree duplicates, contradicting claims in Lenskart's IPO filing. DU's detailed search found no communication from Kapahi, despite a payment made by ‘Deepesh’ citing Kapahi’s name. Formal application steps were advised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST
Delhi University recently disputed claims by Lenskart co-founder Sumeet Kapahi concerning his academic records. The university stated that despite reports in Lenskart's IPO filing, it never received official requests from Kapahi for duplicate copies of his B.Com degree and marksheets.

A thorough investigation by DU's examination wing uncovered no physical or digital communication from Kapahi. Although a payment was recorded under the name 'Deepesh' on July 16, 2025, citing Kapahi's documents, this act did not amount to a formal application, the university clarified.

The university urged Kapahi to complete the official application process online. These revelations emerge as Lenskart prepared for an IPO launch, intending to raise Rs 2,150 crore. Kapahi plays a pivotal role in the eyewear giant's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

