India's Young Minds Shine in ICMR's Nationwide Scientific Initiative
The Indian Council of Medical Research is launching a nationwide outreach program named ICMR-SHINE. This initiative targets school students from Grades 9 to 12, aiming to spark interest in scientific research, particularly in health and biomedical fields, by showcasing impactful research and offering hands-on experiences.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to launch a groundbreaking nationwide outreach initiative on Friday, designed to foster scientific curiosity and interest in health and biomedical research among school students.
Dubbed ICMR-SHINE, the program targets students from Classes 9 to 12, inviting them to participate in hands-on experiences and witness impactful research, thereby promoting innovation and inspiring the next generation of health researchers across India.
This unprecedented event, synchronized across all ICMR institutes, is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Day as a Scientist' vision. It underscores ICMR's commitment to nurturing future scientific leaders and marks the birth anniversary of pioneering medical researcher Professor V Ramalingaswami.
