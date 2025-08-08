Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Leap Towards Innovation: MoUs to Transform Education and Entrepreneurship

Chhattisgarh signs MoUs with NIT Raipur and IIM Raipur, in partnership with the Motilal Oswal Foundation, to establish centers for innovation and entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to revolutionize education, foster skill development, and boost entrepreneurship across villages, supporting the state's industrial ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has officially signed important memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with NIT Raipur and IIM Raipur, in collaboration with the Motilal Oswal Foundation (MOF), to establish innovative centers that aim to bolster entrepreneurship and technological prowess. This move highlights a strategic step towards transforming the state's educational landscape and fostering significant skill development among its youth.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, present at the MoU signing event, expressed optimism that these agreements will aid in the realization of the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision'—a roadmap designed to make the state developed by 2047. Special emphasis is being placed on reaching every village through educational reform and innovation. Key industry sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and green hydrogen are among the areas anticipating growth due to these initiatives.

The agreements involve a significant financial commitment, with MOF contributing Rs 71 crore to NIT Raipur and Rs 101 crore to IIM Raipur. The focus includes developing advanced labs, supporting start-up incubation, and introducing dual degree MBA programs in collaboration with global universities. With this initiative, Chhattisgarh aims to attract investment and position itself as a national leader in innovation and entrepreneurial education.

