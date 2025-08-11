Parliamentary Panel Calls for Synergized NEP Implementation

A Parliamentary panel has underscored the critical importance of gaining the confidence of states to advance the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP) effectively. It has urged the Ministry of Education to establish a mechanism to address any concerns raised by states.

The committee, led by Congress MP Digvijay Singh, highlighted the lack of an organised institutional framework to gather feedback on the NEP's implementation. It recommended a centralised tracker at the university level to monitor the progress of NEP implementation in higher education.

The panel stressed the need for collaborative efforts between stakeholders for the successful rollout of the NEP. It criticized the Ministry for not detailing how it plans to work with state governments that have reservations regarding the NEP in higher education.

