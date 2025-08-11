Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Synergized NEP Implementation

A Parliamentary panel emphasizes the need for collaboration between states and the Ministry of Education for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy. It notes the absence of a feedback mechanism and suggests a centralised system to track NEP progress at the university level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has underscored the critical importance of gaining the confidence of states to advance the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP) effectively. It has urged the Ministry of Education to establish a mechanism to address any concerns raised by states.

The committee, led by Congress MP Digvijay Singh, highlighted the lack of an organised institutional framework to gather feedback on the NEP's implementation. It recommended a centralised tracker at the university level to monitor the progress of NEP implementation in higher education.

The panel stressed the need for collaborative efforts between stakeholders for the successful rollout of the NEP. It criticized the Ministry for not detailing how it plans to work with state governments that have reservations regarding the NEP in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

