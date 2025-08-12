Headmasters Demand Relief from Non-Academic Duties

Headmasters from various secondary schools took to the streets, rallying towards the Education department headquarters, advocating for relief from duties unrelated to their academic roles, such as Booth Level Officer (BLO) responsibilities.

The demonstration, led by the 'Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses', saw educators from state-aided and state-sponsored schools demanding not only relief from BLO duties but also the implementation of better working conditions. This includes Dearness Allowance adjustments as per central government guidelines, enhanced workplace safety, and inclusion in the West Bengal Health Scheme.

Following the rally, a fruitful dialogue took place between the association and state education officials, with widespread agreement on major issues. The peaceful protest underscored the dedication of educators to uphold their primary focus on education and school administration rather than being burdened with extraneous tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)